New Delhi: Accenture has invested in Alembic, an AI-powered causal marketing intelligence platform, and entered into a strategic partnership to help brands link their marketing activity more directly to revenue outcomes.

The investment has been made through Accenture Ventures as part of Alembic’s Series B round, which was led by Prysm Capital and Accenture, with participation from Silver Lake Waterman, Liquid 2 Ventures, NextEquity, Friends & Family Capital and WndrCo.

Alembic’s platform ingests data from multiple channels, including TV and broadcast, social media, website traffic and direct-to-consumer communications, and ties it to sales data to identify which campaigns, channels or events actually move the needle. It assigns an “impact score” to each activity, giving marketers real-time guidance on what is driving return on investment and where to shift spend.

The tie-up comes at a time when marketers are under pressure to prove impact. Citing Gartner research, Accenture noted that around two-thirds of marketing leaders report moderate to significant challenges in demonstrating the business outcomes of their campaigns to stakeholders.

“Our clients are not just implementing AI; they are undergoing total enterprise reinvention, which hinges on trust and intelligence at the digital core,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “Alembic’s Causal AI provides exactly that by moving the enterprise beyond correlation to deliver the verifiable, cause-and-effect insights leaders need to act with decisive speed.”

Unlike traditional measurement tools that are often constrained to siloed datasets, Alembic says its system can handle complex patterns and channels that are usually harder to track, such as brand campaigns, sponsorships, events and the influence of organic social content. It can also factor in external changes such as shifts in public policy or market events to help brands understand their impact on performance and adjust quickly.

Tomás Puig, founder and CEO, Alembic, said the partnership would help the company reach more clients grappling with the “what really worked?” question.

“Most companies are not short on data. They are short on answers, and that is where our NVIDIA SuperPOD backbone makes the difference,” Puig said. “It gives us the computing power to uncover cause and effect in real time and show what truly drives growth. Together we are turning that data into concrete insights leaders can act on.”

Arun Kumar, global customer AI and data lead, Accenture Song, called the collaboration “a paradigm shift in measurement,” saying Alembic complements existing techniques like marketing mix modelling but with the ability to analyse “seemingly limitless variables”.

“Where measurement has often been seen as an afterthought, Alembic lets us see both the big picture and the details,” he said.

Accenture Song has been positioning itself around more accountable marketing and clearer ROI measurement, building a portfolio of partnerships across the marketing workflow. The company said Alembic will sit alongside partners such as Aaru (strategy), Writer (content creation) and AI Refinery (campaign design and optimisation), giving clients an end-to-end AI-enabled stack from planning to attribution.

Accenture’s own marketing and communications function is piloting Alembic’s platform to measure the effectiveness of its campaigns.