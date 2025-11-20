0

Television

CNN-News18 tops English news genre on Bihar vote counting day

According to the latest BARC data for Week 45 (November 8–14), the channel led the genre across the daypart as well as during peak counting hours between 8 am and 12 noon

BestMediaInfo Bureau
cnn-news18 bihar vote counting
New Delhi: CNN-News18 led the pack and outperformed all competing English news channels on vote counting day on November 14, 2025, according to the latest BARC data for Week 45.

On Bihar Election Result Day, CNN-News18 captured a 41.9% market share, while its closest competitors, NDTV 24x7 and Times Now, garnered 23.7% and 23.6% market shares, respectively. (Source: BARC India | Mkt: India | TG: 2+ | Period: Wk 45’25 Market Share % 14 Nov (24 hrs) | 8 channels considered)

During the crucial counting hours on November 14 (08:00–12:00), CNN-News18 maintained a commanding lead over its competitors with a 53% share, while NDTV 24x7 stood at 18.6% and Times Now followed at 15.1%. (Source: BARC India | Mkt: India | TG: 2+ | Period: Wk 45’25 Market Share % 14 Nov (08:00–12:00) | 8 channels considered)

