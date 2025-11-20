New Delhi: Fittr has announced a partnership with actor Shahid Kapoor as the health and fitness platform expands its offerings and shifts focus towards preventive health solutions.

The company said the collaboration comes as it develops a broader ecosystem that includes structured coaching, nutrition guidance, medical consultations, AI-driven personalisation and its Fittr Hart smart ring for health tracking.

Fittr stated that Kapoor’s approach to fitness aligns with its philosophy of “Health is Freedom”, describing his commitment to disciplined training, nutrition and recovery as consistent with the values it wants to emphasise.

“Shahid isn’t just fit, he lives the philosophy we champion at Fittr. He’s one of the rare ones who truly walk the talk,” said Jitendra Chouksey (JC), Founder and CEO, Fittr. “As our ecosystem grows, his lifestyle and influence make him the perfect partner to inspire India toward better health.”

The company said the association will feature in integrated campaigns that focus on encouraging everyday health practices rather than reactive treatment. Fittr added that it continues to expand its services to create a full-stack preventive care model, drawing on its long-standing community and coaching network.