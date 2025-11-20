New Delhi: Zeno Health is recruiting a Head of Brand Marketing, with Chief Product and Marketing Officer Rohit Tikmany announcing the opening through a LinkedIn post.

The company is seeking a Mumbai-based brand marketeer with seven to ten years of experience, including work in the retail or health sectors. Interested candidates can apply through the link shared in the first comment of his post or express interest directly in the comments for the talent acquisition team to reach out.

Tikmany published the announcement alongside a post that includes a fictional congratulatory note addressed to the future hire, dated January 2027. The note outlines the responsibilities the new Head of Brand Marketing is expected to handle, including restructuring social and influencer marketing practices, managing store-branding requirements across expanding outlets, and leading an eight-member team.

It also highlights expectations around first-principles thinking, sharp audience segmentation, strong problem-framing skills and an ability to secure stakeholder buy-in without unrestricted authority.

The document also points to future areas the position may expand into, including service design, brand architecture, trade PR, cause marketing, visual merchandising, private labels and distribution partnerships. It suggests the role involves both strategic leadership and the delivery of measurable marketing outcomes.

In the LinkedIn post, Tikmany described the opportunity as a senior role within a flat organisation, offering autonomy, visibility and a mandate to influence brand direction. He invited applications and encouraged his network to share the opening or tag potential candidates to extend the post’s reach.