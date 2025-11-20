New Delhi: Radio advertising registered a 4% increase in ad volumes between January and September 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to data from TAM AdEx, which monitors more than 120 radio stations in association with RCS India.

The Services sector remained the largest contributor with a 31% share, followed by Auto at 12% and Banking, Finance, Investment at 9%. Personal Accessories rose to fourth position, up from seventh in the corresponding period last year. The top 10 sectors collectively accounted for 89% of total ad volumes.

Properties or Real Estates continued as the leading category, while Retail Outlets–Jewellers retained fourth position. Mouth Fresheners and E-commerce Media/Entertainment/Social Media entered the top 10 list for the first time. The top 10 categories contributed 53% of total ad volumes.

Maruti Suzuki India became the top advertiser during January–September 2025, overtaking LIC. Six of the top advertisers were common across both years. More than 8,200 advertisers were active in 2024, rising to over 8,500 in 2025.

At the brand level, Maruti Suzuki Arena moved to first place from fourth in the previous year, with Vimal Pan Masala holding second position. Four of the top 10 brands belonged to Maruti Suzuki India.

Retail Outlets, Jewellers recorded the highest increase in ad secondages at 24%, followed by Cars at 15%. Corporate, NBFCs reported the sharpest percentage rise at nearly 50 times compared with the previous year.

Geographically, Gujarat continued as the leading state with an 18% share, followed by Maharashtra with 15%. The top five states together accounted for 62% of ad volumes. Jaipur remained the top city with a 9% share, while the top 10 cities collectively held 63%.

Evening remained the most preferred time band, followed by morning and afternoon slots. Together, evening and morning accounted for 68% of total ad volumes.

Ad spots of 20–40 seconds were the most common across both years. Combined with ads under 20 seconds, these accounted for 94% of all radio advertising in January–September 2025.