New Delhi: Dun & Bradstreet India has appointed Almas Khan as Head of Marketing and CSR, placing her in charge of brand initiatives, customer engagement efforts and the organisation’s CSR portfolio.

Khan brings more than two decades of experience in brand building, integrated marketing and digital-led transformation across multiple markets. Before joining Dun & Bradstreet India, she served as Head of Marketing at CRIF, overseeing marketing for all CRIF companies in India and supporting initiatives in the Middle East. She previously worked with ICICI Bank, where she led marketing for the bank’s digital channels, and has held earlier roles at Western Union and Reliance Life.

Commenting on the appointment, Avinash Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, India, Dun and Bradstreet, said, “We are delighted to welcome Almas Khan to the Dun & Bradstreet India leadership team. Her extensive experience and innovative approach to marketing will help us strengthen our brand and deepen engagement with our clients. As we continue to evolve in a dynamic market, Almas’s leadership will be instrumental in driving impactful strategies that enhance brand visibility, foster customer trust, and deliver measurable business growth.”

Reflecting on her new role, Khan said, “I’m inspired to be part of D&B’s legacy of trust and innovation. As we embrace the transformative power of AI and data-driven insights, I look forward to strengthening the brand and collaborating with the team to make D&B a true partner in powering India’s economic momentum at this defining moment of growth.”