Ashish Sehgal to join Times Network as CEO

New Delhi: Ashish Sehgal is set to join Times Network as Chief Executive Officer, people familiar with the development told BestMediaInfo.com.

Sehgal exited Zee Entertainment Enterprises in August 2025, where he was Chief Growth Officer and headed the company’s advertising revenue vertical.

His appointment at Times Network comes in the backdrop of a series of senior leadership changes at the broadcaster. In August, the network’s Chief Operating Officer, Varun Kohli, stepped down, following which Rohit Gopakumar was given interim charge of the broadcast business. Gopakumar, who joined as CEO of Worldwide Media in August 2023, was serving as CEO, Entertainment and Digital Business at The Times Group.

Kohli’s exit came barely a year after former Times Network CEO MK Anand resigned in July 2024, bringing the curtains down on a tenure of over a decade at Bennett, Coleman & Co. (BCCL).

Before joining ZEEL, Sehgal worked with Star India, where he headed national sales for Star Gold after initially joining as North India sales head for the channel. Earlier in his career, he was associated with Univista TV and Times FM.