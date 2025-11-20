New Delhi: Seedtag, the global neuro-contextual advertising company, has released the results of a first-of-its-kind neuroscience study conducted with Professor Moran Cerf of Columbia University.

The research shows that Neuro-Contextual ads generate 3.5 times higher neural engagement than non-contextual ads, and 30% more than standard IAB contextual ads. With traditional targeting methods becoming less effective, these findings provide a scientific framework for achieving meaningful engagement while prioritizing privacy.

The study found that Neuro-Contextual ad placements significantly outperformed other formats. They delivered 3.5 times higher neural engagement compared to non-contextual ads, a 30% lift over standard contextual ads, and a 26% increase in positive, action-driving emotional responses.

On mobile devices, these ads drove higher attention, and users maintained focus even after multiple exposures, showing no fatigue effect.

For brands and media planners, the research indicates that advertising works best when ads are matched to the main interest, intent, and emotional tone of the article. Planning based on emotional and cognitive signals rather than simple categories or keywords improves audience receptivity and reduces cognitive friction. Neuro-contextual alignment identifies moments when audiences are naturally open to engagement.

Brian Gleason, CEO of Seedtag, said the study confirms that relevance comes from human connection. By combining neuroscience and AI, advertisers can reach people when they are most receptive, using ads that feel natural, meaningful, and emotionally engaging without relying on personal data.

The study also revealed that Neuro-Contextual ads activate more of the left frontal side of the brain, which is associated with emotions that drive engagement. These ads generated a 26% increase in positive, approach-oriented emotions compared to standard contextual ads. The effect was strongest with ads designed to evoke trust, excitement, and approval, key drivers of consumer action. Mobile devices enhanced this impact due to their personal, close-range viewing context.

Shari Muñoz, Head of Research North America at Seedtag, explained that Neuro-Contextual advertising allows brands to plan beyond reach and create true resonance by connecting with how people think and feel. By understanding interest, emotion, and intent together, media decisions can be made in a way that seamlessly connects with audiences.

“Brain alignment is the currency of great content,” said Professor Moran Cerf of Columbia University. He added that when the emotion of an ad matches the emotion of its environment, the brain works less and remembers more. Neuro-Contextual advertising, therefore, is more human, aligning with how people naturally process content and ads.

The study used EEG (electroencephalography) to measure real-time brain activity and cross-brain correlation (CBC) as participants viewed three types of ads: neuro-contextual, standard contextual, and non-contextual. Seedtag’s AI, Liz, enabled ads to match the emotional tone, intent, and interest of the content in real time.

By tapping into the brain's natural design, Liz ensured ads appeared in environments that aligned with both what people care about and how they feel, enabling privacy-first precision that drives performance.