Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 1, 2025

- Dec 01, 2025 13:07 IST
Kingfisher Premium Water signs on as WPL’s Official Good Times Partner
The partnership will see Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water support the Women’s Premier League through digital campaigns, on-ground initiatives and league-wide fan engagement. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 12:45 IST
Will BMC’s new hoarding rules make Mumbai’s OOH safer or smaller?
As BMC updates Mumbai’s OOH rules with stricter safety norms and digital restrictions, industry welcomes the intent but warns that execution and phased compliance will be key. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 12:42 IST
Prateek Roy joins Madison Turnt as Associate Vice President
Roy will lead Madison Turnt’s Cinema, Sponsorship and Non-Traditional Media operations, reporting to CEO Sunny Vohra. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 11:53 IST
Tilaknagar Industries takes over Imperial Blue from Pernod Ricard India
The acquisition, valued at INR 3,442 crore with deferred payment of €28 million, includes brands, trademarks, four manufacturing units, and 116 employees. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 11:51 IST
Times Network takes Pickleball Now global with live coverage and original programming
Pickleball Now expands globally with live tournament coverage, original content, player profiles, skill development, and year-round programming across platforms. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 11:48 IST
Shah Rukh Khan features in D’Yavol X film introducing its new eyewear range
The film opens with overhead shots of the desert before following Khan as a hidden sunglass frame emerges from shifting sand, leading to a large-scale reveal. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 11:44 IST
How Niva Bupa is building an 'advisor-first' marketing engine for its next phase of growth
Niva Bupa is focusing on improving advisor intent, retention, and performance through digital learning, mobile tools, and multi-channel distribution, addressing low consumer ownership, uneven penetration. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 11:39 IST
Byju’s marketing team reunites at Pocket FM as Adityan Kayalakal joins as VP, Brand
With former Byju’s brand and creative leaders now in key roles at Pocket FM, the audio series platform appears to be building a high-calibre in-house marketing engine. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 11:35 IST
Behind Sri Adhikari Brothers’ ‘AI pivot’, a quiet shutdown of TV channels
As Sri Adhikari Brothers rebrands itself as an AI and data-centre play, industry sources point out that Mastiii and sister channels are already in shutdown mode. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 11:09 IST
Brands take research into their own hands, yet the picture is far from simple
The question is simple: Does the proximity to consumers lead to better decisions or risk creating anecdotal traps? The answer, as always in marketing, is far more layered. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 10:19 IST
TV takes 86% share of political ads in Bihar’s 2025 election: Tam AdEx
Print posts its peak share of 42.55% in Week 10, as TV advertising also surges late in the Bihar election cycle following minimal activity in early weeks. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 09:15 IST
Big FM appoints Ashit Kukian as CEO
He is replacing Sunil Kumaran as the CEO of the company. Kukian, who quit Radio City in August this year, had been CEO there since 2018 after taking over from Abe Thomas. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 09:12 IST
GTPL Hathway launches ‘GTPL Infinity’ HITS platform
Backed by a new C-band teleport in Ahmedabad, GTPL Infinity will offer around 800 channels, including 100 HD. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 09:08 IST
Zee shareholders approve R Gopalan’s appointment as non-executive director
Ordinary resolution passes with 53.17% votes in favour and 46.83% against, following remote e-voting by ZEEL shareholders. Read more...
- Dec 01, 2025 09:05 IST
Ashish Chakravarty joins Garage Worldwide as Partner and CCO
Most recently, he served as Executive Director & India Head of Creative at McCann Worldgroup. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 1, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
