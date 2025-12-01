New Delhi: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (P&G India) announced a change in its senior management, with Maithreyi Jagannathan stepping down as Category Leader, Health Care, effective December 31, 2025. She will be leaving the company to pursue other interests.

Taking over the role from January 1, 2026, will be Tushar Gupta, a seasoned P&G India executive with extensive experience in healthcare brands. Gupta is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and holds an engineering degree from Manipal Institute of Technology.

In her resignation letter, Jagannathan expressed gratitude to the P&G India leadership team for their support during her tenure and wished the company continued success.

She wrote, “I wish to inform that I will be resigning from my role at P&G India, effective December 31, 2025, to pursue other interests outside the company. I am deeply grateful to the P&G India leadership team for their support during my tenure as a member of the leadership team. I wish P&G India continued success in all its endeavours.”

He began his career with P&G India as a Brand Manager on Vicks, where he was instrumental in elevating brand performance and consistently driving business results.

After several years leading Vicks India, Gupta moved to Singapore to oversee design and branding across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Currently, he serves as Senior Director, leading brand design and communication for Vicks and Zzzquil in the APAC region.

Throughout his career at P&G, Gupta has focused on shaping communication strategies, optimising media investments, and executing innovation initiatives rooted in consumer insights. He has also worked to strengthen packaging, elevate digital assets, and improve media quality for the brands under his stewardship.

In his new role, Gupta is expected to leverage his expertise to drive growth for P&G India’s healthcare portfolio, maintaining a balance between strong business outcomes and consumer well-being.

P&G India confirmed the leadership transition in filings to both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India, highlighting the company’s commitment to smooth succession planning and continued focus on healthcare brands.

Ghanashyam Hegde, Executive Director & Company Secretary at P&G India, said the company “thanks Ms. Jagannathan for her contributions and wishes her well in her future endeavours” while welcoming Gupta to his new responsibilities.

This change marks another strategic leadership shift in P&G India’s healthcare division, reflecting the company’s focus on consumer-led growth and innovation in the sector.