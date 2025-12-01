New Delhi: Garage Worldwide announced that Ashish Chakravarty has joined the company as Partner & Chief Creative Officer (CCO).

Most recently, he served as Executive Director & India Head of Creative at McCann Worldgroup. Previously, he was Chief Creative Officer at Contract Advertising.

Chakravarty’s work spans across global clients, like Nestle, Reckitt, Coke, Microsoft, Docomo, Metlife, to Indian majors, like Asian Paints, Air India, Reliance, Emami, Britannia, Dabur, Hero, etc.

With over two decades of experience and work recognised at Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, Spikes Asia and Effies, Chakravarty is celebrated as a mentor who has shaped multiple generations of creative talent.

Speaking about his move, Chakravarty said, “Garage has the hunger and inventiveness of a new-age agency, the perfect environment for bold ideas to thrive. I’m excited to build something special with this team, and to push the boundaries of what modern Indian creativity can be.”

“We’re building Garage into a place where ideas, innovation and culture come together with craft,” said Raj Kamble, Founder, Garage Worldwide. “Ashish brings immense creative stature and strategic depth. Having him as Partner and CCO strengthens our ambition to deliver modern, transformative work for our clients.”