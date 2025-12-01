New Delhi: Omnicom has announced its global strategy and executive leadership line-up following the completion of its acquisition of Interpublic Group on November 26, 2025, setting out an AI- and data-led blueprint it claims will redefine how marketing and sales are organised for clients worldwide.

The enlarged group positions itself as housing the industry’s most comprehensive and connected portfolio of services, all powered by Omni, its advanced intelligence platform.

Omnicom said this combination of capabilities and talent is designed to give clients five core strategic advantages: a scaled media ecosystem, influential creative content, connected commerce, an enterprise generative AI stack and a global identity backbone anchored in Acxiom RealID.

On media, Omnicom is pitching what it calls the world’s largest media network, with Acxiom RealID and “ID-less” solutions at the centre of a system that unifies paid, owned, earned and commerce channels in a privacy-first environment.

On content, the company is leaning on what it describes as the deepest creative bench in the industry, promising to merge generative AI with its award-winning agencies to deliver personalised content at scale.

The group is also integrating commerce capabilities across marketplaces to directly connect marketing investment with sales performance, aiming to accelerate omnichannel growth and return on investment.

Its enterprise generative AI strategy is built on first-mover partnerships with leading frontier model providers, which Omnicom says will help reengineer client marketing operations for more speed and intelligence.

The fifth pillar is “identity leadership”. The next generation of Omni, anchored by Acxiom RealID, will unify 2.6 billion verified global IDs, each mapped to hundreds of cultural, media and commerce signals. Omnicom claims this will allow brands to understand people worldwide in a privacy-first way, without relying on third-party cookies.

These pillars are being brought together under what Omnicom calls its “Connected Capabilities,” an operating system that links its media, commerce, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding and experiential agencies to deliver integrated solutions to client growth priorities.

To run these capabilities, Omnicom has announced a new layer of group-level leadership. Florian Adamski becomes CEO of Omnicom Media, overseeing Hearts & Science, Initiative, Mediahub, OMD, PHD and UM, alongside data marketing business Acxiom.

Chris Foster will lead Omnicom Public Relations, heading networks such as FleishmanHillard, Golin, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and Weber Shandwick.

Sergio Lopez has been named CEO of Omnicom Production, spanning content solutions, production management and studios.

Duncan Painter will serve as CEO of Omni and Flywheel Commerce Network, bringing together Omni, the intelligence platform that underpins the group, and Flywheel, its commerce arm.

Troy Ruhanen becomes CEO of Omnicom Advertising, with responsibility for creative networks BBDO, McCann, TBWA and the US Advertising Collective.

Michael Larson has been appointed CEO of Diversified Agency Services. Under his remit sit Dana Maiman, CEO of Omnicom Health; Mark O’Brien, CEO of Omnicom Branding, which includes Interbrand, Siegel+Gale, Sterling Brands and Wolff Olins; and Luke Taylor, CEO of Omnicom Precision Marketing, which houses Credera, Critical Mass and RAPP.

On the client side, Omnicom is setting up enterprise-wide structures to knit these capabilities together. A layer of Client Success Leaders, led by Chief Client & Business Officer Jacki Kelley and Client Experience Officer Andrea Lennon, will be accountable for orchestrating tailored solutions and KPIs for large clients across the group.

A Global Growth Team, led by Chief Growth and Solutions Officer George Manas, will focus on new business and cross-group solutions; Manas will transition from his current role as CEO of OMD Worldwide with effect from February 1, 2026.

As previously announced, John Wren continues as Chairman and CEO of Omnicom, with Phil Angelastro as Executive Vice-President and CFO. Philippe Krakowsky and Daryl Simm serve as Co-Presidents and Chief Operating Officers.

“The expertise and dedication of our leadership team and the promise of our Connected Capabilities make us uniquely positioned to turn this moment into a catalyst for intelligent growth, for our people, our clients and our shareholders,” Wren said.

He added that Omnicom aims to be “the go-to company that shapes how brands grow, people connect and culture evolves”, with all teams having access to Omni and advanced AI tools.

The company has also flagged a series of near-term milestones where it will showcase the new structure. At CES 2026 in January, Omnicom plans to meet clients, employees and technology partners and unveil the next generation of Omni alongside the “new Omnicom”.

Its February 2026 year-end earnings will include an update on integration and synergy delivery, followed by an investor day where the board will outline its capital allocation strategy, including a potential increase in share repurchases.