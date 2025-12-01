New Delhi: Madison Turnt, the experiential marketing division of Madison World, has appointed Prateek Roy as Associate Vice President, where he will lead the agency’s Cinema, Sponsorship, and Non-Traditional Media business. He will report to Sunny Vohra, CEO of Madison Turnt & Anugrah Madison.

Prateek Roy brings experience across radio, television, digital, esports, gaming, AI, and tech-driven media ecosystems. His career spans traditional media companies, including Radio City, Disney Star, Sony Pictures Network, and Zee Media, as well as digital startups such as ShareChat or Moj and ScoopWhoop, where he has engaged with C-suite partners and contributed to brand-building and revenue growth initiatives.

He holds an MBA in Advertising and Communication from SIMC Pune and a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunny Vohra said, “We are excited to welcome Prateek to Madison Turnt. His diverse media experience, strategic mindset and strong command of new-age platforms make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. As we continue to expand our footprint in the experiential marketing industry, Prateek’s expertise will play a pivotal role in elevating the value we deliver to our clients.”

Sharing his reaction, Prateek Roy said, “I am truly excited to be a part of Madison World. The advertising and media landscape is evolving faster than ever, and there is massive potential waiting to be unlocked, especially in cinema advertising, experiential marketing and live entertainment. These are high-impact touchpoints where brands can build real engagement, not just visibility.”

He added, “I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners and internal teams to build future-ready solutions that combine innovation, creativity and measurable business outcomes. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Mr. Ajit Varghese and to Mr. Sunny Vohra for their trust and for giving me this opportunity. Madison has always set the benchmark for excellence in the industry, and I am committed to contributing to the next phase of growth with collaboration, ambition and a sharp strategic lens.”