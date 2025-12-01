Chaka Sobhani to become TBWA Worldwide global Chief Creative Officer

New Delhi: Chaka Sobhani, President and global Chief Creative Officer at DDB Worldwide, is set to move to TBWA Worldwide as global Chief Creative Officer, according to international media reports.

This move comes close on the heels of Omnicom’s $9-billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), which has created the world’s largest advertising holding company by revenue.

Sobhani is expected to step into the new role immediately after TBWA announces its refreshed leadership structure, likely later today (Monday).

The appointment is being closely watched as Omnicom continues a wider review of its agency portfolio. In October, the holding company had said it was undertaking a “rigorous” evaluation of all its brands, fuelling speculation that the DDB network could be scaled back or reshaped.

Earlier in November, DDB’s global CEO Alex Lubar exited the agency.

London-based Sobhani joined DDB Worldwide in 2023 from Publicis-owned Leo Burnett, where she served as Chief Creative Officer for Leo Burnett UK and global.

Before that, she was a Creative Director at Mother from 2013 and, prior to her agency career, worked in TV and filmmaking, including setting up ITV’s in-house agency, ITV Creative.

Her move to TBWA will also follow a key creative vacancy at the Omnicom network. Ben Williams, who was Chief Creative Experience Officer at TBWA Worldwide, left in October to join Dept as global Chief Creative Officer.