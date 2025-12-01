Omnicom creates Omnicom Public Relations, unifying its global PR networks

New Delhi: Omnicom is keeping all of its major public relations brands intact in the post-IPG merger restructuring, even as it shuts or folds several creative networks globally.

Following the completion of its acquisition of Interpublic Group, Omnicom has grouped its five PR networks into a single capability: Omnicom Public Relations, led by CEO Chris Foster, who reports to Omnicom Group Chairman and CEO John Wren.

Under this umbrella sit FleishmanHillard, Golin, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and Weber Shandwick, combining Omnicom’s existing PR assets with IPG’s flagship communications agencies.

Omnicom Public Relations is one of the key “Connected Capabilities” in the new five-division structure announced after the IPG deal, alongside Omnicom Media, Omnicom Advertising, Omnicom Production and the Omni/Flywheel commerce and data platform.

Foster has led Omnicom Public Relations Group since 2021, overseeing a portfolio of about 20 communications, consulting and public affairs firms and thousands of professionals worldwide.

His remit now formally expands to include IPG-origin shops such as Weber Shandwick and Golin, which are being brought under the same division as long-time Omnicom networks FleishmanHillard, Ketchum and Porter Novelli.

Each of these agencies brings significant scale and heritage. FleishmanHillard operates more than 70 offices worldwide and has been part of Omnicom since 1997. Weber Shandwick has a footprint spanning nearly 60 cities globally. Porter Novelli was acquired by Omnicom in 1988 and has long-standing strength in technology and healthcare communications. Golin has recently been named Global Agency of the Year by multiple trade titles and is a multi-time Cannes Lions winner.

The public relations consolidation comes alongside deeper cost and structure changes at the group level. Omnicom has said the IPG integration will involve more than 4,000 job cuts worldwide and the closure of several creative networks, as it targets synergies beyond its initial savings forecasts and leans harder on data, AI and its Omni platform across media and communications.