GTPL Hathway launches ‘GTPL Infinity’ HITS platform

New Delhi: GTPL Hathway has announced the launch of GTPL Infinity, its Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) platform, positioning the company to deliver satellite-based digital TV services across India with a planned capacity of around 800 channels, including about 100 HD services.

Backed by C-band teleport infrastructure in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, GTPL Infinity is designed to offer pan-India signal delivery through multiple C-band transponders on the Telkom-4 satellite, under an agreement with Indonesia-based satellite operator PT Telkomsat.

The company said the platform aligns with the government’s “Digital Bharat” vision and is aimed at improving access to high-quality TV signals in both urban and underserved markets.

GTPL said Infinity will allow the company and its partners to reduce content delivery costs, expand into new regions, and unlock fresh monetisation opportunities through content partnerships and regional offerings. Digital service providers, including LMOs/LCOs, MSOs and commercial establishments, can go to market faster with a single dish antenna and relatively low upfront investment, the company added.

According to GTPL, the HITS platform supports rapid deployment, with partners able to go live “within a very short time of as low as 24 hours,” which the company positioned as a key advantage for remote and underserved areas. The greenfield teleport infrastructure in Ahmedabad has been built with redundancy and expandable capacity to support future services.

“GTPL Infinity represents a significant milestone in our journey to modernise and democratize content delivery across India,” said Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway. “By leveraging one of the world’s largest C-band teleport infrastructures, we are not only scaling our operational capabilities but also unlocking new efficiencies for our partners, enabling faster deployment, broader reach and superior signal quality.”

He added that the platform is intended as “a national enabler for digital equity and growth,” promising high-quality entertainment and information, whether in metros, small towns or remote villages.

The company is also pitching GTPL Infinity as a broader digital services backbone. In addition to digital cable TV, partners will be able to offer high-speed broadband, bundled OTT services, cloud gaming and other connectivity solutions over the same relationship, aimed at meeting the full spectrum of home entertainment and digital usage.

Vishal Mathur, Managing Partner, VMCLLP and authorised representative of PT Telkomsat in India, said the tie-up comes at a time when India’s broadcast landscape is undergoing “dynamic transformation”.

“By leveraging Telkomsat’s satellite infrastructure and regional video neighbourhood, GTPL is well-positioned to scale its HITS platform and deliver reliable, carrier-grade services nationwide,” he said, adding that the partnership is focused particularly on expanding digital television access in rural and semi-urban regions.