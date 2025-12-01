New Delhi: EUME has announced actor Ishaan Khatter as its new brand ambassador, positioning his association as part of the company’s effort to strengthen its presence in the premium travel and lifestyle segment.

The partnership has been framed around the idea of movement as both functional and expressive, with the company stating that Khatter’s creative identity aligns with its design philosophy. “We have always believed that EUME represents more than just travel accessories; it represents a lifestyle in motion,” said Naina Parekh, Founder, EUME.

“In Ishaan, we found a natural extension of that idea. He is energetic yet grounded, stylish yet effortless, and deeply connected to his craft and culture. His personality resonates with the people we create for – individuals who want functionality without losing their sense of expression. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us.”

The upcoming campaign features EUME’s full product range and presents Khatter as a representative of the brand’s broader identity rather than a single collection. The company said the narrative focuses on how the products fit into everyday routines, from work to travel and leisure, by emphasising functionality and understated design.

Speaking about his association, Ishaan Khatter said, “EUME represents a mindset that truly speaks to me: smart, conscious, and effortlessly stylish. Collaborating with EUME felt natural because their products are designed for people who are constantly on the move but never compromise on comfort or individuality.”

Khatter has also contributed to elements of the campaign’s creative direction, including styling references and narrative inputs. According to the company, this involvement was intended to ensure the portrayal reflects his personal approach to movement and lifestyle.