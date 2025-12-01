New Delhi: Omnicom Group has dramatically simplified its global creative architecture following its acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), effectively leaving three standalone creative networks at the top of the new holding-company structure: BBDO, McCann and TBWA.

As part of the restructuring, DDB, FCB and MullenLowe, long-standing legacy brands under Omnicom and IPG, will no longer operate as independent global networks in most markets.

Instead, their operations, teams and client portfolios are being folded into the three surviving creative banners.

The move represents a decisive shift in the post-merger integration strategy and marks the end of several historic agency networks that once defined Madison Avenue’s global footprint.

The phasing out of historic brands signals a cultural turning point for the industry. DDB, known for its creative legacy; FCB, which played a crucial role in IPG’s global expansion; and MullenLowe, home to some of the most storied Indian and APAC agencies, will now operate primarily as sub-brands or be absorbed into the retained networks, depending on market requirements.