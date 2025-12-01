New Delhi: Times Network, part of India’s Times Group, has announced the global expansion of Pickleball Now.

The channel, available on CTV and digital platforms, features live coverage of international tournaments, highlights, interviews, tactical analysis, behind-the-scenes features, short-form content, player profiles, and global pickleball news.

Pickleball Now has previously broadcast major tournaments across India, the United States, Australia, and other countries, including NPL Australia, Sydney, NPL Australia – Brisbane, PWR DUPR India Masters, and the Pickleball World Cup, building a diverse global audience.

The channel will also broadcast the inaugural edition of the Indian Pickleball League, India’s official national pickleball league sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association and recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), starting December 1, 2025.

With international interest in pickleball growing, Pickleball Now plans to expand its programming to include global live tournament coverage, the PWR World Tour 2026 across Japan, the UK, Italy, the US, Brazil and other countries, learning and skill development segments for beginners and advanced players, rules and strategy explainers, equipment and paddle reviews, community and club features, and youth and grassroots content.

The channel will be distributed across smart TVs, connected devices, and OTT platforms in India and internationally. In India, audiences can stream tournaments live on Times Play, Times Network’s OTT platform, as well as JioTV, JioTV+, Airtel Xstream, DailyHunt, and OTT Play. Globally, the initial launch will be on BOTIM, Distro, YuppTV, and Rumble, followed by further integrations across the US, MENA, ANZ, the UK, and other regions.

Commenting on the expansion, Times Network said, “Pickleball is witnessing unprecedented growth worldwide, and Pickleball Now marks a significant step in delivering high-quality, year-round coverage to a global audience. Being the first sports channel in the world focussed on Pickleball, we are excited to scale our international footprint and collaborate with leading leagues to build a truly global pickleball ecosystem that connects fans, athletes, and leagues across continents.”

The network added that Pickleball Now intends to become a central hub for the sport, with a year-round programming calendar featuring tournaments, league action, and athlete stories.

Its website, pickleballnow.in, will serve as a digital destination for global coverage, match schedules, tournament information, player details, editorial features, learning resources, community engagement, and equipment and merchandise.