New Delhi: Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water, part of United Breweries and the Heineken Company, has partnered with the BCCI as the Official Good Times Partner of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The WPL has grown rapidly since its inception, with viewership increasing from 124 million in 2023 to 233 million in 2025. Following India’s Women’s World Cup victory, the league has become a prominent platform for women athletes in the country. The upcoming season will feature five teams competing in 22 matches across a 30-day schedule.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer at United Breweries, said, “Good Times are created in the moments that move us, in moments of joy, connection and shared celebration. The WPL continues to give India those moments, season after season. With Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water, we are proud to partner with a league that inspires millions, unites fans across the country and brings people together to cheer. Together, we look forward to creating more moments worth cheering for.”

A BCCI spokesperson added, “We are excited to welcome Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water as the Official Partner for TATA WPL 2026 and 2027. Their association reflects the vibrancy and energy of the league, enhancing the fan experience both on and off the field. Together, we look forward to creating an engaging platform that celebrates India’s women cricketers and brings more excitement, passion, and joy to audiences across the country.”

Kingfisher’s involvement with the WPL will include digital campaigns, social media engagement, contests, and on-ground activations designed to highlight the league and its players.