New Delhi: D’Yavol X, the luxury streetwear brand founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, has announced the launch of its luxury eyewear collection through an online-only global release.

The brand has also released a new campaign film titled Step Into The Light, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The short film is set in a desert landscape and follows a stylised visual narrative built around scale and atmosphere.

The film opens with aerial shots of the dunes before cutting to Khan as he walks across the terrain. As the winds shift and the sand moves, a concealed sunglass frame emerges from beneath the surface. Khan is shown retrieving and examining the piece before wearing it, followed by a wide shot of an enlarged sculptural version of the sunglasses placed in the desert.

Speaking about the launch, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Eyewear has always been more than a style statement for me, it shapes how I express myself, and how I see the world. Creating our first collection of sunglasses has been both exhilarating and deeply creative. Watching it grow from inspired sketches into beautifully crafted pieces has been incredibly fulfilling.”

According to the company, the collection develops from Khan’s long-standing interest in sunglasses, with a focus on materials, craft and comfort.

Discussing the creative direction for the campaign, Aryan Khan said, “The idea was to build a visual metaphor for what D’YAVOL X stands for, creative scale, precision, and a touch or irreverence. The desert felt like the perfect canvas, vast and unforgiving. And despite the awe-inspiring scale of the surroundings the brand stands bigger and taller than ever.”

The global release is scheduled for November 30, 2025, with the collection produced in limited batches and made available exclusively on the brand’s website.

Watch the campaign film: