New Delhi: str8bat, an Indian sports technology company that provides real-time data analytics to cricketers, has appointed CPR Global to manage its communications and public relations activities in India.
CPR Global will oversee media relations and stakeholder engagement to support str8bat’s visibility within the expanding sports technology sector.
Commenting on the partnership, Gagan Daga, Co-founder and CEO of str8bat, said, “At str8bat, we’re building technology that’s transforming how cricketers understand and enhance their game. As we scale our impact and global presence, we’re excited to partner with CPR Global to strengthen our communication strategy and share our vision with a wider audience.”
Chaitali Pishay Roy, Founder of CPR Global, added, “It’s inspiring to witness such game-changing innovation emerging from India. By bringing advanced technology and AI into cricket, str8bat is not just enhancing the sport, it’s creating an entirely new category within the sportstech landscape. Being part of this journey and helping take a breakthrough product from India to consumers across the world is a remarkable opportunity. I’m genuinely excited that CPR Global gets to work alongside str8bat, because the chance to help build a new global category from India is something few are fortunate to experience.”