Big FM appoints Ashit Kukian as CEO

New Delhi: Big FM has appointed Ashit Kukian as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from December 1, 2025.

He confirmed the development to BestMediaInfo.com.

Kukian is replacing Sunil Kumaran as the CEO of the company. Kumaran was appointed CEO in August 2025.

Kukian, who quit Radio City in August this year, had been CEO there since 2018 after taking over from Abe Thomas.

He first joined Radio City as Chief Operating Officer in 2015 and went on to lead the network for nearly six years.

Before his stint at Radio City, Kukian held senior roles at Times Network and ITV Network.

In May 2025, Sapphire Media completed its acquisition of Reliance Broadcast Network, which owns BIG FM, through the insolvency process. Sapphire Media is promoted by Kaithal-based entrepreneur Sahil Mangla and media professional-turned-entrepreneur Aditya Vashistha.