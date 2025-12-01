New Delhi: Mondelēz International has introduced Lotus Biscoff to the Indian market, supported by an integrated campaign titled “Welcome to the Biscoff Feeling.”

The campaign is built around the idea that Biscoff’s caramelised flavour is experienced as much emotionally as it is through taste. As part of the launch, Mondelez India held an experiential event designed as a multi-sensory space, featuring installations, tasting areas influenced by Indian tea and coffee habits, and zones for creator-led interactions.

Media, influencers and guests attended the event, which presented the product within a themed environment rather than a traditional launch format.

Following the event, the brand released its campaign film. Set across day-to-day scenarios such as home, office and café settings, the film follows young adults whose routine moments shift in mood when they taste the product. The narrative is positioned around the line, “Welcome to the Biscoff Feeling.”

Nitin Saini, Vice President, Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “This launch is about giving India its first real taste of what makes Biscoff iconic, not just through communication, but through an experience that lets people feel the brand’s emotional and sensorial world. Bringing the film and immersive event together allowed us to introduce Biscoff with the scale and energy it deserves, and we are excited for India to now discover the Biscoff Feeling in their own everyday moments.”

The broader campaign has been developed with Ogilvy, Wavemaker and Edelman, covering creative, media, and experiential components. It extends into outdoor social media activity, influencer collaborations, and partnerships with cafés and airlines.

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, added, “The idea of ‘The Biscoff Feeling’ comes straight from the product. When you bite into the Biscoff you realise that the flavour is indeed unique, and it surprises you in the best way possible. The film captures this feeling.”

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Head of West, North & East, Wavemaker India, said, “Biscoff has long been the favourite dessert finishing touch for some time and now, it is here to become the perfect partner to our coffee moments. Our ambition is clear: to build a premium, iconic imagery for the brand with the right audience from day one. It has been just three weeks in market, and the response has been phenomenal. With high-impact media, OOH innovations in key corridors, influencers, and bold storytelling lined up, this is only the beginning. The ‘Biscoff Feeling’ is here and we are just getting started.”

Ashutosh Munshi, Lead Advisor, Integrated Marketing and Communications, Edelman India, added, “Our ambition was to create a cultural moment, not just a launch. By giving India an immersive Biscoff welcome through creators, conversations, experiential storytelling, and a signature red-carpet moment, we turned the brand’s emotional charm into something people could feel, share, and celebrate. This is how Biscoff steps into India: warm, iconic, and with a flavour that sparks joy across every touchpoint.”

The campaign continues across multiple channels as the product enters the Indian market.

Watch the campaign film: