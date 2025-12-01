Parthasarathy MA retires from WPP Media

New Delhi: Parthasarathy MA, Chief Strategy Officer at WPP Media, has retired from the group after a 17-year stint across Mindshare and GroupM, closing out a career of more than three decades with WPP altogether.

Parthasarathy began his WPP career at JWT (now part of VML), where he spent around 14 years, including a stint as Regional Account Director for APAC and Africa, before moving into media.

Popularly known in the industry as “Maps,” he announced his decision in a LinkedIn post, saying, “After 17 lovely years with WPP Media (across Mindshare, GroupM), I have chosen to retire and take a break.”

He recalled joining Mindshare India in January 2009 under then CEO Gowthaman “Gman” Ragothaman as Leader – Business Planning and credited “wonderful leaders and exceptional colleagues” across his roles for shaping his journey.

At WPP Media, he led the strategy and consulting practice for GroupM across India and South Asia, working closely with strategy leads across agencies and reporting to Prasanth Kumar, CEO, WPP Media, South Asia.

His remit spanned data, analytics, strategy, client leadership and business unit leadership. As Chief Product Officer at Mindshare, he led specialist teams on strategic initiatives and bespoke tools, helped build internal communities and a culture of learning, and played a key role in Mindshare’s new business engine over the past decade.

Signing off his note, he wrote, “It has been a continuous process of learning and discovery, working on some amazing brands along the way. Very grateful to all my mentors and my clients who have spurred me on this journey.”