Omnicom rolls single Omnicom Media unit, retires IPG Mediabrands

New Delhi: Omnicom has folded all its media networks, including those from Interpublic Group (IPG), into a single Omnicom Media platform and retired the IPG Mediabrands name as part of its post-merger restructuring.

The move follows Omnicom’s all-share acquisition of IPG, creating the world’s largest advertising holding company with pro forma revenue of around 25 billion dollars.

Under the new structure, Omnicom Media, led globally by Florian Adamski, will house six media agency brands from the combined group: OMD, PHD, Hearts & Science, UM, Initiative and Mediahub.

These media agencies will sit alongside data marketing business Acxiom, which powers identity and audience insights for Omnicom’s Omni platform. In effect, the media brands continue, but the IPG Mediabrands and broader IPG labels disappear. UM and Initiative, for instance, will now be described as part of Omnicom Media, not IPG Mediabrands.

On the creative side, Omnicom is also simplifying its lineup. Its new Advertising capability, led globally by Troy Ruhanen, will be built around three worldwide networks: BBDO Worldwide, McCann and TBWA Worldwide.

Three long-standing creative networks, FCB, DDB and MullenLowe, will be retired as global brands in the first half of 2026. FCB will be folded into BBDO, while DDB and MullenLowe will be absorbed into TBWA, with people and clients redistributed market by market.

Omnicom has not yet detailed how these changes will be implemented country by country, including in India.