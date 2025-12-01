Omnicom–IPG shake-up: FCB’s Tyler Turnbull to lead McCann Worldgroup

New Delhi: Tyler Turnbull, currently global Chief Executive Officer of FCB, is set to take charge of McCann Worldgroup as global CEO, replacing Daryl Lee, as part of the new leadership structure at the enlarged Omnicom group, according to international reports.

According to news reports, Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer and president at DDB, will become global chief creative officer of TBWA Worldwide under the new structure.

As per Campaign UK, MullenLowe and FCB have also undergone structural changes in the UK, with the two networks now sharing back-office functions as part of integration and efficiency measures.

Turnbull was elevated to global CEO of FCB in 2022, succeeding Carter Murray, after a series of senior roles within the network. He joined FCB in 2014 from Proximity Canada, where he was president, to run FCB’s Canada operation as CEO.

He went on to become group chief executive in 2016 and was later appointed CEO of FCB North America in 2019, before taking on the global mandate.

The Canadian-born executive began his career in 2006 as an intern at Publicis. In 2012, he moved to Proximity Canada as Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Insight, ahead of his move to FCB.

Turnbull’s move is part of a broader creative and leadership reshuffle across Omnicom networks after the IPG deal.

Omnicom’s acquisition of Interpublic was completed last Wednesday after securing approval from the European Commission, creating the world’s largest advertising holding company by revenue.

For India, Turnbull’s elevation is significant because McCann, FCB and MullenLowe Lintas are all large, talent-heavy operations in this market. McCann Worldgroup India is led by Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO, who also serves as Chairman of McCann Asia Pacific.

On the FCB side, Turnbull has worked closely with Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO, FCB India and South Asia, and has publicly called India one of the network’s most critical growth markets, citing some of FCB India’s “most successful quarters” in its recent history.

At MullenLowe Lintas Group, another former IPG network now under the enlarged Omnicom umbrella, the India business is led by Group CEO Subramanyeswar S (Subbu), who also holds the role of Chief Strategy Officer, APAC, MullenLowe Global.