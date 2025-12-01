New Delhi: AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), which recently became the first Small Finance Bank to receive in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a Universal Bank, has announced that Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will serve as its brand ambassadors.

The appointments are part of the bank’s effort to strengthen its national presence across metro, urban, and wider Bharat markets.

The bank said Kapoor’s broad following among urban professionals and Mandanna’s strong connection with younger audiences across the country, including in southern India, provide a mix of relatability and national appeal that reflects its current outreach strategy.

The association supports AU SFB’s focus on increasing customer consideration for its key offerings in Savings and Current Accounts. The bank, which positions itself as a customer service-led liabilities franchise, is preparing a visibility-led communication approach anchored in recognisable personalities.

An upcoming integrated media campaign will feature both actors across television, digital platforms, social media, and print, with messaging centred on customer experience, product propositions, and the bank’s expanding footprint across India.

Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank, said, “As we prepare for our transition into a Universal Bank, strengthening customer consideration for our core offerings becomes even more important. Ranbir and Rashmika connect deeply with different parts of India and different types of audiences. Their presence helps us speak to young professionals, emerging entrepreneurs, and families across regions with clarity and confidence. Our upcoming 360-degree campaign across television, digital, and print will showcase the strengths of our product offerings and reinforce the promise of superior customer experience from AU.”

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Banking, for me, is at its best when it brings together trust, ease, and products that genuinely simplify life. AU has created something impressive by growing across the country while still keeping the customer at the centre. Their products are designed with real everyday insight and a balance of innovation and trust. I’m thrilled to be part of the AU family as they continue to bring this experience to more people across India.”

Rashmika Mandanna said, “Good banking is more than just transactions; it’s about being a trusted partner in one's financial journey. AU Small Finance Bank's focus on customer-centricity, innovation, and reaching out to millions with their inclusive approach caught my attention, which is why I’ve partnered with them. Their recently launched ‘M’ circle initiative is a great example of building something thoughtful, helpful, and genuinely empowering for women. It reflects a bank that listens and responds. I’m excited to be associated with AU family as they connect with young India through their commitment and care.”