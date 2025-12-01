HUL names Vandana Suri Executive Director Home Care; Sundaram to head Unilever International

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has appointed Vandana Suri to its Management Committee as Executive Director, Home Care, in place of Srinandan Sundaram, who will take over as CEO of Unilever International. The changes will be effective from January 1, 2026.

Suri, who is currently General Manager, Beauty & Wellbeing for Unilever Indonesia, returns to HUL with over two decades of experience in building brands and leading categories across India, South Asia and Indonesia. Before joining HUL in 2011, she worked with multinationals such as PepsiCo, Tetra Pak and Nielsen.

Within HUL, Suri has led several key businesses. She headed the premium laundry portfolio and is credited with delivering strong growth in the segment. As Vice-President, Skin Care & Colour Cosmetics, Beauty & Wellbeing at HUL, she drove a premiumisation agenda for the Skin Care portfolio, focusing on high-growth spaces and formats.

In her recent role in Indonesia, she has been leading an ambitious transformation agenda for the Beauty & Wellbeing business.



Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, said, “Joining the company as a management trainee, donning several leadership positions across Customer Development and Marketing, and finally spending the last nine years as part of the Management Committee, Srinandan has made an immense contribution to the HUL growth journey. As the Executive Director for Home Care, he led the business for growth and decisive market share gains. As he moves on to his new role, I would like to congratulate him and extend my heartfelt gratitude for his contribution to HUL.”



Nair added, “Vandana has a deep understanding of consumers, markets and ecosystems. She has successfully led diverse, multicultural teams to foster high performance with empathy. I welcome her back to HUL, and I am confident that she will take the Home Care business to even greater heights.”