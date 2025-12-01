Omnicom names Vineet Bajpai India CEO, Omnicom Production

New Delhi: Omnicom Group has appointed Vineet Bajpai as Chief Executive Officer, Omnicom Production India.

He will now be in charge of building out the network’s integrated production, content and delivery operations in the country as the post-IPG merger structure takes shape.

Bajpai is the founder and CEO of Magnon Group. Magnon Solutions, his first venture, grew into one of India’s early digital agencies before being majority-acquired by Omnicom, bringing him into the global holding-company fold years before the current Omnicom–IPG integration.

He began his career at General Electric and went on to set up Magnon Solutions, later rebranded under the Magnon Group banner.

In 2014, he was appointed CEO of TBWA Group in India, a role he held until January 2016.

Beyond his agency and platform roles, Bajpai is also a bestselling author of business and historical fiction. His bibliography includes titles such as Build From Scratch, The 30 Something CEO and the mytho-historical Harappa trilogy, whose screen rights for film, web series, gaming and merchandise were acquired by one of the leading film studios of the country in 2019.

His elevation comes as Omnicom Production, led globally by CEO Sergio Lopez, is integrated into the enlarged Omnicom–IPG structure alongside capabilities in content solutions, production management and studios.