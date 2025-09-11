0

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 11, 2025

BestMediaInfo Bureau
  • Sep 11, 2025 10:46 IST

    India crosses one million EV sales in FY25, says Kumaraswamy

    Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy highlights rapid growth of electric two- and three-wheelers as the sector undergoes a shift towards clean mobility. Read more...



  • Sep 11, 2025 10:45 IST

    Google partners with Criteo for onsite retail media

    The integration starts as a limited beta in the Americas, with plans to expand globally, allowing Criteo’s 200+ retailer partners to access demand via Google Search Ads 360. Read more...



  • Sep 11, 2025 10:44 IST

    Urban Company IPO fully booked within hours, closes 3.13x subscribed

    The company plans to use funds raised through the fresh issuance for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, lease payments for its offices, marketing activities, and general corporate purposes. Read more...



  • Sep 11, 2025 10:43 IST

    Google rolls out AI Max for Search globally, adds text guidelines for brand-safe ads

    The tool is now available in beta across Google Ads, Google Ads Editor, Search Ads 360 and the Google Ads API. Read more...



  • Sep 11, 2025 10:39 IST

    TV Today terminates Ishq FM sale MoU after Creative Channel withdraws

    In February, BestMediaInfo.com had reported that TV Today’s Special Committee of Directors had cleared an MoU with CCAMPL to sell the FM business for Rs 20 crore. Read more...



  • Sep 11, 2025 10:20 IST

    What's really stalling Madison’s sale – price, control, or timing?

     

    Sam Balsara
    Sam Balsara

     

    Industry insiders believe Sam Balsara’s willingness to keep a stake and sell it in tranches, exiting in phases rather than in a single transaction, has prolonged negotiations. Read more...



  • Sep 11, 2025 10:08 IST

    Grey India names Nikhil Guha ECD, Mahima Kukreja Group Creative Director

    Nikhil Guha and Mahima Kukreja (2)

    Guha has joined Grey from Leo Burnett, returning to the agency where he began his career. Kukreja has over 14 years of experience across agencies, including DDB, Monks, and Ogilvy. Read more...



  • Sep 11, 2025 10:01 IST

    Reddit introduces Pro tools aimed at making platform easier for news publishers

    The development, unveiled on September 10 through Reddit’s official blog, comes days after BestMediaInfo.com exclusively reported that the rollout was scheduled for mid-September. Read more...



  • Sep 11, 2025 09:49 IST

    WPP partners with MACH Alliance to strengthen AI-led marketing capabilities

    The tie-up brings together WPP’s MACH-certified agencies, AKQA, Ogilvy One, and VML, under a unified membership, giving clients access to expertise in building scalable technology systems. Read more...



  • Sep 11, 2025 09:44 IST

    Supreme Court petition seeks cancellation of India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 Match

    Asian Cup India vs Pakistan

    The SC has yet to schedule a hearing for the PIL, and it remains unclear whether the court will issue a notice to BCCI or other relevant authorities. Read more...



  • Sep 11, 2025 09:14 IST

    IDBI Bank moves NCLT against ZEEL again; company calls move ‘malicious'

    ZEEL described the petition as “malicious, fraudulent and meritless” and alleged that it was filed “with mala fide intent to harass and cause disrepute to the Company”. Read more...



