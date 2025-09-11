Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 11, 2025

- Sep 11, 2025 10:46 IST
India crosses one million EV sales in FY25, says Kumaraswamy
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy highlights rapid growth of electric two- and three-wheelers as the sector undergoes a shift towards clean mobility.
- Sep 11, 2025 10:45 IST
Google partners with Criteo for onsite retail media
The integration starts as a limited beta in the Americas, with plans to expand globally, allowing Criteo's 200+ retailer partners to access demand via Google Search Ads 360.
- Sep 11, 2025 10:44 IST
Urban Company IPO fully booked within hours, closes 3.13x subscribed
The company plans to use funds raised through the fresh issuance for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, lease payments for its offices, marketing activities, and general corporate purposes.
- Sep 11, 2025 10:43 IST
Google rolls out AI Max for Search globally, adds text guidelines for brand-safe ads
The tool is now available in beta across Google Ads, Google Ads Editor, Search Ads 360 and the Google Ads API.
- Sep 11, 2025 10:39 IST
TV Today terminates Ishq FM sale MoU after Creative Channel withdraws
In February, BestMediaInfo.com had reported that TV Today's Special Committee of Directors had cleared an MoU with CCAMPL to sell the FM business for Rs 20 crore.
- Sep 11, 2025 10:20 IST
What's really stalling Madison’s sale – price, control, or timing?
Industry insiders believe Sam Balsara's willingness to keep a stake and sell it in tranches, exiting in phases rather than in a single transaction, has prolonged negotiations.
- Sep 11, 2025 10:08 IST
Grey India names Nikhil Guha ECD, Mahima Kukreja Group Creative Director
Guha has joined Grey from Leo Burnett, returning to the agency where he began his career. Kukreja has over 14 years of experience across agencies, including DDB, Monks, and Ogilvy.
- Sep 11, 2025 10:01 IST
Reddit introduces Pro tools aimed at making platform easier for news publishers
The development, unveiled on September 10 through Reddit's official blog, comes days after BestMediaInfo.com exclusively reported that the rollout was scheduled for mid-September.
- Sep 11, 2025 09:49 IST
WPP partners with MACH Alliance to strengthen AI-led marketing capabilities
The tie-up brings together WPP's MACH-certified agencies, AKQA, Ogilvy One, and VML, under a unified membership, giving clients access to expertise in building scalable technology systems.
- Sep 11, 2025 09:44 IST
Supreme Court petition seeks cancellation of India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 Match
The SC has yet to schedule a hearing for the PIL, and it remains unclear whether the court will issue a notice to BCCI or other relevant authorities.
- Sep 11, 2025 09:14 IST
IDBI Bank moves NCLT against ZEEL again; company calls move ‘malicious'
ZEEL described the petition as "malicious, fraudulent and meritless" and alleged that it was filed "with mala fide intent to harass and cause disrepute to the Company".
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 11, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
