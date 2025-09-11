Levi’s brings baggy denim back with Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh

New Delhi: The Levi’s brand has rolled out its latest campaign, Easy in Levi’s, positioning baggy denim as more than a passing trend. The initiative features global brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, who front the collection that focuses on looser silhouettes and relaxed fits.

According to the brand, baggy styles reflect a shift in how people are choosing to wear denim, placing emphasis on movement, comfort and self-expression. The collection includes relaxed jeans and oversized layers, designed to capture both nostalgia and contemporary styling.

Alia Bhatt makes her appearance for Levi’s, wearing the Baggy Dad Barrel with its sculpted ease, curved outseam and slouchy structure. She is also featured in the XL Straight, described as a minimal, 1990s-inspired silhouette. These styles join Levi’s existing ’94 Baggy and High Loose fits, continuing the brand’s focus on looser denim.

Diljit Dosanjh returns to the campaign with fits such as the 578 Baggy, marked by relaxed proportions and stacked detailing, and the Extra Baggy, an oversized silhouette rooted in streetwear. The Extra Baggy, with its exaggerated proportions, is presented as part of a broader move towards comfort, individuality and fluidity in fashion.

The campaign reflects what the brand describes as a “cultural shift” towards denim that prioritises ease, confidence and authenticity, moving away from restrictive fits.

Watch the campaign films: