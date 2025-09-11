Supreme Court petition seeks cancellation of India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 Match

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court of India, urging the cancellation of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 match scheduled for September 14, 2025, in Dubai.

The petition, filed under Article 32 by four law students led by Urvashi Jain, cites heightened tensions due to recent terror attacks and ceasefire violations as the basis for their plea.

The petitioners, represented by advocates Sneha Rani, Abhishek Verma, and Md. Anas Chaudhary argues that hosting the high-profile cricket match against Pakistan at this juncture sends a message contrary to national dignity and undermines the sacrifices of Indian armed forces and civilians affected by cross-border violence.

The plea emphasises that “the dignity of the nation and security of citizens come before entertainment and revenue generation.”

The PIL specifically references the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, where dozens of tourists were killed and several were injured in Baisaran meadows. This incident, the first major civilian attack in the Valley since the abrogation of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status in 2019, was condemned by the Supreme Court itself on April 23, 2025. The petitioners also cite Operation Sindoor, a counter-terrorism effort, to highlight ongoing security concerns.

“The continuation of the match would be detrimental to the morale of the armed forces and citizens alike,” the plea states, arguing that prioritising a cricket match over national interest is inappropriate given the current climate of unrest.

The Supreme Court has yet to schedule a hearing for the PIL, and it remains unclear whether the court will issue a notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or other relevant authorities.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is one of the most-watched sporting events globally, and the Asia Cup match has been a focal point of excitement for fans. However, the petitioners contend that national security and sentiment must take precedence.