Flipkart CEO links GST reforms to stronger consumption ahead of festive sale

New Delhi: Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy on Wednesday described the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms as a “critical enabler of consumption and inclusion” and said the revised slabs would “enhance purchasing power, empower sellers and broaden market access”. His remarks came at an internal employee event held shortly before the company’s annual flagship sale.
Earlier this week, Flipkart said it had simplified compliance by auto-updating GST slabs on products through HSN codes, keeping sellers aligned with directives and passing benefits to customers through adjusted pricing.
Sources indicated that at the event Krishnamurthy called the revised GST slabs a significant boost to consumption in India as the company gears up for The Big Billion Days 2025.
He also noted Flipkart’s current performance, stating the company had seen “encouraging momentum” over the past few months, with unit sales growing four-fold compared to the previous year and selection expanding by 1.3 times.
According to sources, Krishnamurthy further pointed to record seller confidence, citing the platform’s highest-ever seller Net Promoter Score (NPS) as a sign of stronger partnerships and growth.
The GST Council last week approved a two-tier structure of 5% and 18%, with a special 40% rate on tobacco, ultra-luxury goods and related items. The new rates take effect from September 22, replacing the earlier 5, 12, 18 and 28% slabs.