WPP partners with MACH Alliance to strengthen AI-led marketing capabilities

New Delhi: WPP has entered into a global partnership with the MACH Alliance. This not-for-profit body promotes composable enterprise architecture to help brands integrate artificial intelligence effectively into their marketing and commerce systems.

The tie-up brings together WPP’s MACH-certified agencies, AKQA, Ogilvy One, and VML, under a unified membership, giving clients access to expertise in building scalable technology systems.

The move comes at a time when large organisations are under pressure to adopt AI at scale and modernise their technology stacks without costly overhauls.

MACH (microservices, API-first, cloud-native and headless) principles allow businesses to assemble software through independent services, making it easier to plug in new tools such as AI while keeping pace with changing consumer behaviour.

The partnership also means WPP will work with other MACH Alliance members to develop best practices and industry standards for AI adoption in marketing.

The move builds on WPP’s broader investment in AI and technology, including its £300 million annual outlay in the space and the development of WPP Open, its in-house AI platform already in use by more than 69,000 employees.

Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP, said, "In today's market, technological agility is the core driver of competitive advantage, particularly to keep up with the demands of consumers in the age of AI. The expansion of our partnership with the MACH Alliance is a direct investment in our clients' and teams' success, giving them the modern foundation they need to unlock the full potential of AI and the power to not just adapt to the future, but to build it."

Holly Hall, Managing Director of the MACH Alliance, said, "WPP's global reach and deep industry expertise in helping brands navigate technological transformation align perfectly with our mission. Through this partnership, we can accelerate the adoption of MACH principles and enable more organisations to build composable, AI-ready architectures that deliver measurable business outcomes. Together, we're expanding the community of brands equipped to thrive in an AI-driven commerce landscape.”