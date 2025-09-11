Google rolls out AI Max for Search globally, adds text guidelines for brand-safe ads

New Delhi: Google has announced the global rollout of AI Max, a one-click solution designed to integrate Google’s artificial intelligence capabilities into Search campaigns.

The tool is now available in beta across Google Ads, Google Ads Editor, Search Ads 360 and the Google Ads API.

The company said the expansion will give advertisers greater control and smarter optimisation, with new features built directly into campaign workflows. Among these is a one-click experiment option, allowing advertisers to test AI Max within their campaigns without additional setup.

Google is also introducing text guidelines, a feature aimed at creating brand-safe content by guiding AI to generate high-performing text assets that align with business and brand requirements.

Text guidelines will be available across AI Max and Performance Max campaigns and are expected to roll out more widely later this fall.