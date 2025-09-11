When Dr R.D. Sharma does the math, Flipkart brings the offers

New Delhi: Few names in Indian education are as instantly recognisable as Dr R.D. Sharma, whose mathematics textbooks have shaped the learning journey of generations of students. This year, he has taken on an unexpected role beyond the classroom by appearing in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days campaign, set to begin on September 23, 2025.

The campaign film, conceptualised by Talented and directed by Anant Sharma, presents Dr Sharma inviting shoppers to share quirky mathematics problems, which are then linked to offers during the sale.

Dr R.D. Sharma said, “I have spent most of my life inside classrooms, so stepping onto a film set was a completely new experience for me. The team made me feel comfortable from the very beginning. It was heartening to see how mathematics, which has been my passion, could be reimagined in such a fun way. Working on this film with Flipkart and Talented has been memorable and joyful.”

Pratik Shetty, Vice President of Growth and Marketing at Flipkart, added, "Very few people cut across generations the way Dr. R.D. Sharma does. Parents, children, even grandparents know his name and his books. To bring someone so universally familiar into Flipkart Big Billion Days was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us. Campaigns like this remind us that disruptive ideas are not just creative flourishes, they drive real impact and translate into stronger engagement with the sale."

Vaibhav Pachisia and Abhishek Kumar, Creative and Brand Strategy at Talented, reflected, “We left math the moment we were allowed to drop it as a subject, but till the time it was in our lives, it was always with Dr. R.D. Sharma’s books. Which is why meeting him in person for this campaign was surreal. The man whose name was stamped on every problem we solved (and many we left unsolved) was sitting across from us, humble, and genuinely curious. This campaign was a full-circle moment - from dreading math to celebrating it in a campaign with Mr. Math himself.”

Producer Bushra Shariff commented, "Producing with Talented is always fun. Even on a tight timeline, we managed to whip up a jingle like a perfect piece of π. With Anant Sharma directing, truly one of the best collaborators out there, and Dr. R.D. Sharma himself as the star, it felt unreal. The 10th-standard version of me was fangirling the entire time."

Watch the campaign films: