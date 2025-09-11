New York Festivals opens 2026 Radio Awards for global entries

New Delhi: The New York Festivals® 2026 Radio Awards® is now open for entries, providing a global platform to recognise creative storytelling in audio.

Since 1957, the New York Festivals® Radio Awards has highlighted innovation and excellence across all forms of audio, including news, documentaries, talk programmes, and entertainment. Each year, the competition evolves to reflect emerging trends and new formats in audio-driven storytelling.

The 2026 Radio Awards invites entries across 14 category groups, covering News Programs, Documentaries, Talk Programs, On-Air Talent, Craft, Entertainment, Digital, Podcast, and Audio Book content. Programming Formats and Promotion or Open and ID categories continue to recognise creative standards in radio.

This year, the awards have introduced a Video Podcast category, reflecting the growing integration of visual storytelling into audio content.

“For nearly seven decades, NYF’s Radio Awards has championed the art of storytelling across every platform. Each year we’re inspired by the creativity and innovation that push audio forward, and with the addition of new categories like Video Podcast, we’re proud to continue celebrating the evolving ways storytellers connect with audiences worldwide,” said Rose Anderson, Executive VP and Executive Director, New York Festivals Radio Awards.

The awards also highlight work in investigative journalism, nonfiction series, documentaries, and social justice storytelling, recognising contributions that illuminate individual actions and resilience. Partnering with JusticeAid, New York Festivals acknowledges storytellers and filmmakers whose work resonates with audiences and creates real-world impact.

Through a partnership with the National Press Club, the awards honour audio journalists whose reporting brings attention to significant issues. Since its launch in 2023, the National Press Club Award has recognised top-scoring news programmes across categories such as Breaking News Story Coverage, Continuing News Story Coverage, Nonfiction Series, and News Podcasts. In 2025, Master Plan (The Lever), an investigative journalism podcast, received the award.

The 2025 Radio Awards celebrated several Grand Award winners, including The Man Who Fell to Earth (Bafflegab Productions) in Entertainment: Drama Special, Tested (Bucket of Eels) in Podcast: Sports Podcast, and Buried: The Last Witness (Smoke Trail Productions Limited) in Documentary: Environment & Ecology.

Lesley Visser, a pioneering sports journalist, received the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award for her enduring influence on broadcasting. The award was presented by Olympic champion and sports journalist Donna de Varona.

The annual Storytellers Gala, held virtually on May 22, 2025, showcased winning entries and included acceptance speeches and highlights from notable storytellers. The 2026 Storytellers Gala is scheduled for May 2026.

Entries for the 2026 competition are welcomed from radio stations, networks, independent producers, publishers, and podcast creators across more than 30 countries. A distinguished Grand Jury from six continents will evaluate submissions based on creativity, production quality, writing, direction, content presentation, effectiveness, and audience relevance.

The entry deadline for the 2026 Radio Awards is January 31, 2026. All award-winning entries will be featured in the Radio Awards winners’ showcase.