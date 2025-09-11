Google partners with Criteo for onsite retail media

New Delhi: Criteo has announced a new integration with Google to enable onsite retail media through Search Ads 360. The move makes Criteo Google’s first onsite retail media partner and is positioned as part of efforts to broaden opportunities for advertisers within digital commerce.

The integration will begin with a limited beta for select customers in the Americas, with expansion planned to additional regions and tools within the Google Marketing Platform. Retailers within Criteo’s network of over 200 partners can opt to receive demand from Google’s Search Ads 360 platform, connecting with global brands across multiple categories.

According to the companies, advertisers will be able to create, launch, and optimise campaigns within Search Ads 360, benefiting from unified measurement and greater transparency. This is expected to help brands assess the incremental impact of their advertising, with potential implications for budget allocation and investment decisions.

Bill Reardon, General Manager, Enterprise Platform at Google, said, "We’re focused on building a seamless commerce media ecosystem. With Criteo’s expansive network of retailer partners, we’re helping advertisers connect with customers at a critical moment in their shopping journey: onsite, through sponsored product ads. Coupled with our existing suite of offsite solutions in Performance Max and Shopping Ads, our goal is to empower advertisers and agencies with a more complete view of their advertising performance, enabling smarter decisions and more effective campaigns."

Industry projections suggest retail media could reach $204 billion by 2027, although spending currently remains concentrated among a small number of players. The partnership is positioned as a way to broaden retailer participation and attract more brand investment across the sector.

Sherry Smith, President of Retail Media at Criteo, said, “We’re excited to welcome Google as one of our largest retail media partners, bringing scaled brand advertising to retailers on the Criteo platform. By connecting more brands to our global retail network and deepening investments from existing ones, we’re helping retailers grow their media programmes and maximise the value of their ad inventory while enabling advertisers to reach high-intent shoppers.”