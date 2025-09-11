Grey India names Nikhil Guha ECD, Mahima Kukreja Group Creative Director

New Delhi: Grey India has announced the appointments of Nikhil Guha as Executive Creative Director and Mahima Kukreja as Group Creative Director.

With over 17 years of experience, Guha has joined Grey from Leo Burnett, returning to the agency where he began his career. Based in Delhi, Guha has held creative leadership roles at McCann, Havas, Publicis, Contract, and Leo Burnett.

Guha said, “First up, I'm thrilled to return to Grey, because it’s where I started my career. On top of that, I’m even more excited to work with a CCO like Harsh. With his experience and mentorship, I want to raise the level of the work I do and create famously effective ideas that shine on the global stage.”

Joining him is Kukreja as Group Creative Director, who will work closely with Chief Creative Officer Harsh Kapadia. With 14 years of experience across agencies, including DDB, Monks, and Ogilvy, where she spent seven years, Kukreja has worked on brands like Mondelez, Tata, and Amazon.

Kukreja said, “I’m so excited to work under Harsh’s leadership and create culture-defining work across mediums. Grey has always stood for brave, impactful creativity, and I look forward to pushing ideas that are inclusive, innovative, and truly future-forward.”

Kapadia said, "At Grey, we’re building a culture that thrives on brave, famously effective creativity. Nikhil and Mahima embody exactly that. Nikhil brings a sharp instinct for big ideas that move both people and business, while Mahima represents the new-age creative voice shaping how brands connect in culture. Together, they strengthen our Delhi leadership and add fuel to Grey India’s next chapter of creative excellence."