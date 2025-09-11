FCB Neo appoints Manoj Pandey as National Creative Director

New Delhi: FCB Neo has appointed Manoj Pandey as its new National Creative Director. He will be based in Delhi and brings nearly two decades of experience in advertising, writing, and the arts.

Pandey has previously worked with agencies and brands including Nike, Incredible India, Unilever, and Coca-Cola. His work has appeared on platforms such as The Guardian, BBC, CNN, World Economic Forum, Design Indaba, and Cannes Lions, and has also been featured at Tate Modern, MoMA PS1, and Motherland.

Commenting on the appointment, Mayuresh Dubhashi, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Neo, said, “At Neo, we’re focused on creating mutant work, ideas that are adaptive, boundaryless, and born where creativity meets culture and technology. Manoj brings with him a rare versatility, blending storytelling with experimentation and new-age thinking. His energy and perspective will be invaluable as we push the limits of creativity and shape work that not only builds brands but also moves culture forward.”

On joining the agency, Pandey said, “Super kicked about my innings at FCB Neo. Especially with Dheeraj, Ashima, and Mayuresh at the helm. There is the best of people, brands, and creativity at Neo, which makes it the right time for me to have joined and to soar with my team, clients, and the organisation.”