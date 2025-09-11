Snehil Gautam steps down as CMO of Housing.com's parent REA India

New Delhi: Snehil Gautam, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Housing.com's parent company, REA India, has stepped down from his role. He shared the news of his exit through a LinkedIn post.

In his role, Gautam led growth and marketing for REA India, which oversees three brands, Housing.com, Makaan.com, and PropTiger.com. Reflecting on his tenure, he described the experience as “truly fulfilling, from building the business from ground zero to 700+ crore in annual revenue, to shaping one of the most recognised real estate brands in India, and being part of a culture that I deeply cherish.”

He added, “What made this journey truly special were the people and the camaraderie, Dhruv Agarwala, Amit Masaldan, Vikas Wadhawan, Sangeet Aggarwal, Vipin Singh, Rohit Hasteer, support from REA Group, especially Owen Wilson and so many others who made every challenge feel like an opportunity.”

Gautam also expressed gratitude to his team, saying, “I wouldn’t be here without the unwavering support of my amazing team. To those still at Housing.com and to those who have moved on, I am deeply grateful to all of you. Your dedication, creativity, and trust have been the foundation of everything we’ve achieved together.”

Regarding his next steps, he stated, “First of all, ensuring a smooth transition in the next few weeks and then I’m taking a pause, a moment to reflect, recharge, and prepare to push hard on some ideas I’ve been passionate about. India is brimming with opportunities, and I feel fortunate to be entering this golden period to contribute in meaningful ways.”

During his tenure at REA India, Gautam led growth and marketing across the group’s three brands, handling multi-channel campaigns, content marketing, paid and organic growth, and MarTech strategies. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Housing.com and ICICI Bank, contributing to digital campaigns, customer engagement, and analytics.