Mountain Dew highlights courage in new campaign with Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: Mountain Dew® has released a new campaign featuring actor Hrithik Roshan, directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The film portrays Roshan in an outdoor adventure setting where he faces a daunting natural obstacle, emphasising themes of fear, courage and triumph.

Alongside the campaign, the brand has introduced a 400ml PET pack priced at Rs 20, expanding its price range and formats. The new pack is available through modern and traditional retail, as well as e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

Speaking about the campaign, Hrithik Roshan said, “Fear is something we all face, but it’s courage that defines us. The latest Mountain Dew campaign reiterates the power of embracing courage and taking that leap of faith. I’m proud to be associated with a brand that inspires millions with its philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai.’ Now, with the new Rs 20 400ml pack, Mountain Dew makes that experience even more accessible.”

Akankshaa Dalal, Category Head, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India, commented, “At Mountain Dew, our philosophy has always been to inspire people to embrace challenges head-on. The launch of our Rs 20, 400ml PET pack is another step in making the Dew experience more accessible, while staying true to our bold identity. Backed by consumer insights, this innovation delivers greater value without compromise, and our new campaign with Hrithik Roshan perfectly captures the essence of courage and triumph that defines Mountain Dew.”

The television commercial will be supported by a 360-degree campaign across television, digital, outdoor, and social media channels. Mountain Dew is available in multiple formats, including 400ml at Rs 20, 1.25L at Rs 50, and 2L/2.25L at Rs 90, through modern trade, traditional retail, e-commerce, and quick-commerce platforms.

Watch the campaign films: