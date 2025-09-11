TV Today terminates Ishq FM sale MoU after Creative Channel withdraws

New Delhi: TV Today Network has informed the stock exchanges that Creative Channel Advertising & Marketing Pvt. Ltd. (CCAMPL) has withdrawn from the proposed acquisition of its Ishq FM radio business and from the accompanying advertising sales arrangement, effectively terminating both agreements.

The company disclosed that CCAMPL communicated its inability to continue via an email dated September 9, 2025, and confirmed that the MoU (with addendum) for the sale of three FM stations in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, as well as the Advertising Sales Agreement (with addendum), now stand terminated.

In February, BestMediaInfo.com had reported that TV Today’s Special Committee of Directors had cleared an MoU with CCAMPL to sell the FM business for Rs 20 crore (plus taxes), Rs 10 crore payable on signing and Rs 10 crore at closing, subject to regulatory approvals, with completion targeted by January 31, 2026.

The company had also approved an Advertising Sales Agreement authorising CCAMPL to sell airtime for the three stations (104.8 FM) in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

As reported by BestMediaInfo.com at the time, the radio unit posted Rs 16.18 crore in FY24 turnover (about 1.7% of TV Today’s total) and contributed nil to net worth due to losses.

The company had previously indicated, via board decisions in January and February 2025, that it would seek to close or exit the segment, and later moved to a sale process after buyer interest emerged.