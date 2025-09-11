Sony picks up Amazon MX’s ‘Rise & Fall’ midway; takes Bigg Boss head-on

New Delhi: Sony Entertainment Television on Thursday announced onboarding Amazon MX’s running reality show Rise and Fall to take on Colors’ Bigg Boss in the 10:30 PM slot.

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, Rise and Fall features 15 celebrity contestants from television, films, sports, music, and digital entertainment. The show’s “Rulers vs Workers” format tests power, privilege, strategy and survival, offering a constantly shifting narrative.

The series is backed by sponsors including Lux Cozi (co-powered), Orient Electric, Haier, Pintola and Avvatar Whey Protein.

The move comes at a time when Bigg Boss 19 has strengthened its position in the non-fiction space.

The Salman Khan-fronted property opened with 37 million viewers and 84% more watch time than Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On JioHotstar, where episodes premiere first at 9 PM, the show has been drawing daily traction.

Despite Colors airing it as a “repeat telecast” at 10:30 PM, the show registered a 1.2 TVR this week, underscoring that audiences continue to tune in even after the digital release.

Sony’s decision to bring Rise and Fall into the same time band is being viewed as a counter-programming move, similar to how Bigg Boss operates across OTT and TV.

The larger question is whether Rise and Fall will be able to carry over its digital momentum to broadcast, or whether this will ultimately test the strength of Sony’s linear play against Colors’ established reality format.

Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, “Together, we are ensuring that Rise and Fall is accessible to audiences nationwide, on both digital and broadcast. The format is bold, disruptive, and highly engaging, and we believe it has the power to spark a cultural moment for viewers across the country.”

Akshay Agrawal, Cluster Head, Ad Sales, Hindi GEC, Travel & Tourism Business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said the collaboration goes beyond distribution, “reshaping how great stories are shared, experienced, and celebrated by millions.”