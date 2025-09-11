NDTV Board clears Rs 396.5 crore Rights Issue, record date set for Sep 12

New Delhi: NDTV (New Delhi Television Limited) has finalised the terms of its rights issue to raise up to Rs 396.5 crore. The company’s board met on September 8, 2025, and approved the price, entitlement ratio and timeline for the fundraising plan
This decision follows an earlier board meeting on September 2, when NDTV first cleared the proposal to raise as much as Rs 400 crore through a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares. Both BSE and NSE gave in-principle approvals on September 4.
As per the regulatory filing, NDTV will issue 4.83 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 4 each at a price of Rs 82 per share, including a premium of Rs 78. The full payment will have to be made at the time of application. If the issue is fully subscribed, NDTV’s total outstanding equity will increase from 6.44 crore shares to 11.28 crore shares.
Shareholders will get three shares for every four held on the record date, which is September 12, 2025. The issue will open on September 22 and close on October 8. The last date for on-market renunciation of rights entitlements has been fixed for October 3.
Shareholders with fractional entitlements will be given preference if they apply for additional shares. However, those holding fewer than four shares will not have a basic entitlement, although they may still apply for additional shares.
The rights issue is expected to give NDTV additional capital to invest in content, technology and distribution. NDTV has approved the draft Letter of Offer, which will now be filed with SEBI and the stock exchanges. The board has also said that the subscription window may be extended by up to 30 days from the opening date if required. Once an application is made, however, it cannot be withdrawn.