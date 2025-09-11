India crosses one million EV sales in FY25, says Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: India has emerged among the fastest-growing electric vehicle (EV) markets globally, with sales crossing one million units in 2024-25, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a video message at the Auto Retail Conclave organised by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Kumaraswamy described the country’s automobile industry as being on the threshold of major change.

He said, "In 2024-25, India sold over one million electric vehicles, with electric two-wheelers growing 21 per cent and electric three-wheelers growing 57 per cent. India is now among the fastest-growing electric vehicle markets in the world."

Kumaraswamy also underlined the transition underway in the industry, "India's automobile industry is on the threshold of transformation, transitioning from internal combustion to clean mobility, and from the domestic market to global aspirations."