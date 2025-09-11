Complan’s iconic jingle returns as a digital sound cue on Zepto checkout

New Delhi: Zydus Wellness has brought back Complan’s well-known jingle, I am a Complan Boy or Complan Girl, as part of a digital activation on Zepto. The integration allows consumers to hear the audio mnemonic each time they add Complan to their cart on the quick commerce platform.

The move brings on nostalgia while seeking to maintain relevance in a fast-paced retail environment, where consumer attention is often limited. By introducing sound at the point of purchase, the brand is positioning the cue as a way to reinforce recognition in a transactional digital space.

Tarun Arora, CEO and Wholetime Director, Zydus Wellness, said, “As digital consumption habits evolve, brands must move beyond traditional recall models and embed themselves into the consumer journey in more intuitive ways. With this activation, we are not just bringing back a familiar jingle, we are restoring a sense of identity and emotional connection in a space that has become increasingly transactional. Complan has always stood for care, nourishment, and trust. This is our way of carrying those values into the new world of quick commerce and showing up in the right moments, in the right way, and with meaning that lasts beyond the tap.”

Complan is among the first legacy nutritional drink powders in India to adopt sonic branding at the point of purchase within quick commerce. The initiative reflects Zydus Wellness’s wider approach to maintaining consumer connection across digital formats where traditional marketing visibility is restricted.

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand and Cultural Officer at Zepto, said, “We’re proud to partner with Zydus Wellness to bring Complan’s iconic jingle into the Zepto experience. By embedding a powerful and familiar sonic signature into our UX, every Complan order becomes a moment of recognition, not just convenience. This collaboration adds a rich sensory layer to digital shopping, making moments of nourishment more memorable. As pioneers in Q-commerce innovation, we’re excited to lead the way in integrating iconic sound branding into everyday purchases, creating delight, one order at a time.”