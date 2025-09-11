84% of Indian consumers say food safety affects their purchase decisions

New Delhi: A recent survey by PwC India, Voice of the Consumer 2025: India perspective, highlights shifting priorities among Indian consumers, with a growing focus on health, food safety, technology, and sustainability. The survey, conducted with over 21,000 participants across 28 countries, included responses from 1,031 Indian consumers, offering insights into evolving trends in the food sector.

The findings indicate that 84% of Indian consumers regard food safety as a critical factor when making purchase decisions, while 29% cited health benefits among the top three reasons they would switch brands. For 21%, health emerged as the primary driver behind brand choice. The survey also revealed the increasing integration of technology into daily routines, with 80% of respondents using at least one healthcare app or wearable device to support personalised wellness. Environmental concerns are also influencing consumer behaviour, with nearly half of the respondents prioritising eco-friendly packaging.

Ravi Kapoor, Partner and Leader, Retail and Consumer Sector, PwC India, commented, “Our survey highlights that consumers are prioritising nutrition, affordability and sustainability, embracing local produce, digital grocery platforms and wellness technologies. With the openness to GenAI and healthcare apps, we’re entering an era of personalised wellness, creating pathways for brands to harness tech-driven solutions for enhanced growth. With health, technology and sustainability leading the charge, brands now have the momentum to adapt and thrive.”

The report outlines that consumers are responding to rising food costs by adopting more cost-conscious shopping habits, such as visiting multiple stores, seeking discounts, buying in bulk, and utilising a mix of supermarkets, local retailers, and digital delivery platforms. Cultural heritage also continues to play a significant role, with 74% of Indian respondents stating that their food choices are strongly influenced by tradition.

Technology is increasingly shaping the wellness landscape, as consumers turn to apps and wearables to manage personal health. The survey suggests that openness to AI-driven personalised diets could present opportunities for future innovation in the sector. Sustainability remains a priority, with 73% of respondents willing to pay more to support environmentally responsible practices, reflecting a heightened awareness of the impact of food consumption on the planet.