Dentsu Creative appoints John Mescall as Global Chief Creative Partner

New Delhi: Dentsu Creative has announced the appointment of John Mescall as Global Chief Creative Partner.

Based in New York, Mescall will partner with Yasu Sasaki, dentsu’s Global Chief Creative Officer.

“What drew me to Dentsu Creative is its deep belief in the power of creativity to drive meaningful impact across the board,” said John Mescall, Global Chief Creative Partner, Dentsu Creative. “It’s rare to find a global organisation so aligned in purpose, yet so attuned to the unique strengths of its local teams. I’m excited to be a part of a creative culture full of talented, passionate people that values excellence, fosters innovation, and puts humanity at the centre of everything we do.”

Mescall brings decades of global creative leadership, having served as Global Executive Creative Director and President of the Global Creative Council of McCann Worldgroup and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Melbourne, and most recently as Chief Creative Partner at by TheNetwork.

“John’s creative legacy speaks for itself, but what excites us most is his ability to unite teams around a shared vision,” said Abbey Klaassen, Global President, Dentsu Creative. “He knows how to translate big ideas across markets, unlocking the strongest creative thinking from each region. As a champion of evolution and transformation — not just in the work, but in how we work — John will play a pivotal role in driving creative alignment, elevating our craft, and delivering work that’s both culturally resonant and strategically unified, as we continue to scale our creative impact.”

“Transformative Creativity is the driving force that connects our network’s capabilities to create meaningful impact for people, businesses, and society, and John’s commitment to creativity is a reflection of that,” said Yasu Sasaki, Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu. “As Global Chief Creative Partner, John will collaborate closely with our Chief Creative Officers in markets, serving as a trusted advisor to elevate their strategies, while also uniting and inspiring our global creative community, ensuring alignment on purpose, amplifying creative excellence, and unlocking the full potential of our talent.”